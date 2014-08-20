Aug 20 Haikui Seafood AG :
* Says succeeded in raising Q2 2014 revenue by 4.8 per cent to
28.3 million
euros compared to the same period last year
* Says H1 revenue decreased by 15.7 per cent to 58.5 million
euros
* Says full-year 2014 guidance maintained
* Says H1 net profit grew by 3.2 per cent to 6.1 million euros
(H1 2013: 5.9
million euros)
* Says outlook for the full year 2014 maintained
* Says H1 EBIT decreased by 21.9 per cent to 7.6 million euros
(H1 2013: 9.7
million euros)
* Says maintaining FY 2014 target of delivering revenue growth
of at least 5 to
10 percent measured in rmb terms
* Says 9-month revenue in 2014 is expected to be broadly
comparable with the
same period in 2013
* Sees 2014 EBIT margin in the range of 11 and 13 per cent
