BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust posts Q1 Net property income of S$120.1 million
* Qtrly distribution per unit (DPU) was 2.73 cents, unchanged from 1Q 2016
March 4 Haima Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says has sold 10,132 autos in February, down 14.8 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/rew37v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Qtrly distribution per unit (DPU) was 2.73 cents, unchanged from 1Q 2016
AMSTERDAM, April 20 A Dutch court ordered prosecutors to open an investigation on Thursday into whether a Shell-Exxon joint venture bears any criminal responsibility for earthquakes triggered by production at the country's largest gas field.