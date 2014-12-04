BRIEF-Bahrain's National Hotels Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 720,436 dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
Dec 4 Haima Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says Jan-Nov sold 158,910 cars, up 1.6 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vqm5c7
DUBAI, April 23 Saudi Arabia's stock market is set to get a boost on Sunday, improving sentiment in other regional markets, after King Salman issued a royal decree on Saturday restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.