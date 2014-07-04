BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
July 4 Haima Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says has sold 87,524 cars in Jan-Jun, up 1.52 percent y/y
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.