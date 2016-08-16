Aug 16 Hain Celestial Group Inc's shares fell 30 percent to their lowest in five months in early trading after the organic food maker said it had started an internal probe into its accounting practices and would not meet its full-year forecasts.

The company, which makes Arrowhead Mills baking products and Deboles pasta, said late on Monday it would delay filing its fourth-quarter report pending the outcome of the investigation into its financial controls and the timing of various concessions granted to certain distributors.

Hain Celestial's shares dropped to $37.25 shortly after the opening bell on Tuesday, after closing at $53.40, wiping out about $1.65 billion of the company's market value.

The drop was the biggest for the company's shares in percentage terms since November 2000.

The company, based in Lake Success, New York, had been scheduled to report results this week.

Jefferies analyst Akshay Jagdale said the issue would probably take several months to resolve, especially if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission became involved.

Jagdale cut his price target on the stock to $50 from $57, but maintained his "buy" rating.

The median price target on the stock is $45, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Bernstein & Co said it had suspended its "outperform" rating on the stock pending the outcome of the investigation, while Suntrust Robinson Humphrey Inc and Wedbush Securities cut their ratings to "neutral" from "buy" and "outperform" respectively.

Hain Celestial said in May it expected sales to increase by 9 to 10 percent, to $2.95 billion-$2.97 billion, for the full year. Earnings per share were forecast to rise by 6-9 percent, to $2.00 to $2.04 share.

Up to Monday's close, Hain Celestial's stock had risen 32 percent this year, outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 7.2 percent. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)