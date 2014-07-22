BRIEF-Insys therapeutics accepts resignation of Santosh Vetticaden, interim CEO
* On April 11, 2017, Insys Therapeutics accepted resignation of Santosh Vetticaden, interim chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 22 Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd
* Says unit's storehouse in Haikou city suffered damages by Typhoon Rammasun, expected losses of about 15 million yuan ($2.42 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1p5jtIV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2025 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says its wholly owned hospital investment subsidiary will invest 2.4 million yuan to jointly set up an investment JV on health industry and hold 24 percent stake in it