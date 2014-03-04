BRIEF-Shanghai RAAS Blood Products' shares to halt trading pending announcement
* Says shares to halt trading from April 21 pending announcement
March 4 Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 122 million yuan ($19.85 million) in setting up an investment fund JV with partners
* Says board agrees its Shanghai unit to invest up to $3 million to acquire 16 percent stake in U.S. Bionic Eye Technologies Inc.
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/caw37v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1462 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says shares to halt trading from April 21 pending announcement
April 20 Guizhou Bailing Group Pharmaceutical Co Ltd