March 4 Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest 122 million yuan ($19.85 million) in setting up an investment fund JV with partners

* Says board agrees its Shanghai unit to invest up to $3 million to acquire 16 percent stake in U.S. Bionic Eye Technologies Inc.

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/caw37v

link.reuters.com/jaw37v

