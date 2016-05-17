BRIEF-Apple to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Hainan Shennong Gene Technology :
* Says it to issue 165,484,634 A shares at 4.23 yuan per share, to two individuals and TAPAI GROUP, in exchange for 61.52 percent stake in a Haikou-based crop genetic technology company
* Says total acquisition price is 700 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zj3g
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 17 JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, aims to buy more coking coal outside of Australia to offset price risks for the steel ingredient that were made evident by a big cyclone in March, its president said on Wednesday.