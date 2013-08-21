Aug 21 Perfume maker Elizabeth Arden Inc's Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Smith, will join food maker Hain Celestial Group Inc.

In a statement released by Arden, Smith called the Hain job an "unexpected opportunity".

Hain, which reported better-than-expected quarterly results, said Smith's appointment is effective Sept. 3.

Elizabeth Arden said Smith, who was its CFO since 2001, will stay through Sept. 1 and it has started searching for his successor.

Hain announced the retirement of CFO Ira Lamel last September.

Smith leaves Arden after the company posted weaker-than-expected results and forecasts this month as orders from Wal-Mart Stores Inc fell.

Hain's shares were up 5 percent at $76.69 in extended trading. Elizabeth Arden's shares closed at $34.83 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava and Jessica Wohl; Editing by Don Sebastian)