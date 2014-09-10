PORT-AU-PRINCE, Sept 9 A truck accident killed
24 people and injured 37 on Tuesday on a highway in southern
Haiti near the city of Petit-Goâve, officials said.
The truck was carrying passengers on the main highway from
the capital Port-au-Prince to the city of Jérémie, according to
Haiti's civil protection agency.
Haiti's prime minister Laurent Lamothe issued a statement
announcing an investigation into the causes of the crash and
offering his condolence to the families of the victims.
In May, 17 people were killed and another 17 were injured in
an accident involving a truck that overturned while carrying
passengers in southern Haiti.
Haiti's rural road infrastructure is in poor shape though
foreign assistance after the 2010 earthquake has led to
improvements on the national two-lane highway in the southwest.
(Reporting by Amelie Baron; Writing by David Adams)