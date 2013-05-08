By Susana Ferreira
| PORT-AU-PRINCE
PORT-AU-PRINCE May 8 Former Haitian President
Jean-Bertrand Aristide appeared in public for the first time
since returning from exile more than two years ago as he arrived
at court on Wednesday to testify about the assassination more
than a decade ago of a popular radio journalist and human rights
activist.
In a testament to his continued political sway, hundreds of
supporters sang pro-Aristide songs and waved his picture behind
police barricades down the street from the courthouse. They had
pledged to accompany him from his home in a Port-au-Prince
suburb to the court and back despite a ban on demonstrations for
the day.
Aristide, still a polarizing figure, was accompanied by
political allies and armed police guards to the judge's chamber
in the capital where he was to answer questions in the case of
Jean Dominique, who was gunned down in April 2000 along with a
security guard outside Haiti-Inter, the radio station he owned.
His death occurred as Aristide was preparing to run for
re-election in presidential elections that year and Dominique
was also rumored as a potential candidate.
While several low-level arrests of the suspected gunmen were
made at the time, the matter of who ordered the murder has
remained one of Haiti's great unsolved crimes.
Thirteen years later, the Dominique file has been re-opened,
and several high-profile witnesses and persons of interest have
already been called to the chamber of the investigating judge,
Yvickel Dabrésil.
Former President René Préval, who was in power at the time
of Dominique's killing, slipped in and out of the courthouse for
questioning without incident earlier this year.
Aristide, a former Roman Catholic priest, became Haiti's
first democratically elected leader in 1990, but was twice
violently ousted from office and despatched into exile in 1991
and 2004.
He was last seen in public in March 2011, on the morning he
landed back in Port-au-Prince after seven years of exile in
South Africa. Aristide returned just two months after another
former president, Jean-Claude 'Baby Doc' Duvalier, returned from
a long exile, and it was feared their presence would upset
political stability as the impoverished country struggled to
recover from the devastating 2010 earthquake that killed an
estimated 200,000 people and left more than one million people
homeless.
Aristide's 2011 arrival came just days before a presidential
election runoff between President Michel Martelly and another
candidate, and Wednesday's appearance before the judge comes as
hotly anticipated municipal and parliamentary elections are
being planned.
"President Aristide is ready to participate in justice,"
Mario Joseph, Aristide's long-time attorney, told Reuters before
Wednesday's proceedings.
Joseph expressed concern that the former president's
participation in the Dominique investigation was being used for
political means.
Dominique's murder was especially shocking at the time as he
was a close friend of Préval, and a former supporter of
Aristide. The killing was made into a 2003 documentary movie,
The Agronomist, by the Oscar-winning American film director,
Jonathan Demme.
Although Aristide has an enormous popular base, particularly
through his political party Fanmi Lavalas (Lavalas Family), he
is still a deeply divisive figure and any potential appearance
of the former president carries security concerns.
"Fanmi Lavalas will accompany the president from his home to
court and back again, to make sure he gets home again," said
Laurore Jean Wendy, an Aristide supporter.
Although the Dominique proceedings may be standard, "for us,
there's some other motivation behind it. It's a provocation,
because elections are coming," he added.
Authorities from Haiti's National Police said they had not
sanctioned any marches or protest surrounding Aristide's private
home or the courthouse, and that all street manifestations would
be banned for the day to facilitate the former president's safe
passage. A previous court date, coinciding with an international
summit in April, was postponed so that the police would have
enough resources to manage security.
(Editing by David Adams and Jackie Frank)