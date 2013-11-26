MIAMI Nov 26 At least 10 Haitian migrants were killed and about 100 more were clinging to the hull of an overloaded freighter that capsized in the Bahamas, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

The 40-foot (12-metre) sail-powered vessel became grounded and capsized near Staniel Cay in the central Bahamas on Monday night, they said.

U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force crews were at the scene and a U.S helicopter had hoisted 13 survivors aboard, the Coast Guard in Miami said on Monday.

Rescuers also deployed life rafts and dropped food and supplies to the survivors, the Coast Guard said. (Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Vicki Allen)