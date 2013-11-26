Britain's FTSE hits one-month low as miners, Babcock slide
* Exova rises after takeover bids (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
MIAMI Nov 26 At least 10 Haitian migrants were killed and about 100 more were clinging to the hull of an overloaded freighter that capsized in the Bahamas, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday.
The 40-foot (12-metre) sail-powered vessel became grounded and capsized near Staniel Cay in the central Bahamas on Monday night, they said.
U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force crews were at the scene and a U.S helicopter had hoisted 13 survivors aboard, the Coast Guard in Miami said on Monday.
Rescuers also deployed life rafts and dropped food and supplies to the survivors, the Coast Guard said. (Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Vicki Allen)
* Exova rises after takeover bids (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
DHAKA, March 27 Bangladesh army commandos have killed four Islamist militants in the northeastern city of Sylhet during a raid on a building where they were holed up amid local residents, a senior army official said on Monday.
BRUSSELS, March 27 A majority of EU countries voted on Monday against allowing two new genetically modified crops to be grown in Europe, batting the contentious decision on GM cultivation in Europe back to the EU executive, according to two sources.