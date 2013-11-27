MIAMI Nov 27 A Haitian migrant who grabbed a
piece of driftwood and floated in the Atlantic Ocean to a tiny
islet was rescued on Wednesday, bringing the number of
passengers saved after their sloop capsized in the Bahamas to
111, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
About 30 other migrants are believed to have died after the
overcrowded wooden sailboat ran aground and capsized near
Staniel Cay in the central Bahamas on Monday.
The latest rescue occurred shortly after the search for
survivors resumed at daybreak on Wednesday, said Petty Officer
Jon-Paul Rios, a Coast Guard spokesman in Miami.
"The survivor found a piece of driftwood and pretty much
clinged to it until he got to a small island where he was able
to flag down the U.S. Coast Guard flying overhead," Rios said.
"The helicopter landed on the island, picked him up and took him
to safety."
U.S. and Bahamian crews rescued 110 others on Tuesday.
Scores of them stood or sat on the hull of the 40-foot
(12-metre) sailboat that lay on its side. Others climbed the
mast or made it into life rafts dropped to them from Coast Guard
planes and helicopters.
A Royal Bahamas Defense Force patrol boat took them ashore
in New Providence Island, which includes the capital of Nassau.
Many were receiving medical treatment, Rios said. Six bodies
were recovered, he said.
The Bahamian government was investigating the accident and
will decide whether to repatriate the survivors, U.S. officials
said.
The capsized vessel was presumed to be headed to the United
States, but it was unclear where it left from or how long it had
been at sea. News reports said the passengers had run out of
food and water several days before the ship ran aground.
It was also unclear how many people had been aboard the
ship, which had no life jackets or other safety equipment.
Rios said another Haitian boat had been sighted in the
Bahamas near Ragged Island about 90 miles (145 km) south of the
shipwreck site and was not in peril.
The Bahamas chain of 700 islands and cays stretches from
just north of Haiti to near the southeast Florida coast.
(Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Philip Barbara)