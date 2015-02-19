By Amelie Baron
| PORT-AU-PRINCE
PORT-AU-PRINCE Feb 18 The Haitian government
raised the death toll from Tuesday's electrocution of a Carnival
float to 18 and said it was exploring measures to prevent future
incidents involving overhead high voltage power lines, the
Minister of Communications announced on Wednesday.
Most of the dead, 15 men and 3 women, died during a stampede
after one of the floats carrying a popular band hit an overhead
electric cable causing a sudden large flash that caused a crowd
of spectators to panic. The death toll was previously 16, with
more than 70 people were injured.
An inter-agency commission is being set up to report on the
carnival tragedy, said the minister, Rotchild François Junior.
He added that the government will inspect every high tension
cable for safety for nearby homes and traffic, as well as put
together a plan to modernize the state electricity company, EDH,
including possible installation of underground lines in the
streets where Carnival is held every year.
In the future all major outdoor public events will be
subject to a public safety inspection, he added.
The incident in Haiti's capital prompted the government to
cancel the last day of Carnival - the raucous celebrations
preceding the start of Lent - and to declare three days of
national mourning.
Haiti's three-day annual street parade coincides with other
Mardi Gras celebrations around the world and attracts large
nighttime crowds eager to witness competing bands atop highly
decorated floats.
