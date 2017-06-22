BOGOTA, June 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Children
living in hundreds of orphanages in Haiti suffer sexual and
physical abuse and some are trafficked into orphanages for
profit, according to a charity founded by "Harry Potter" author
J.K. Rowling.
Many of Haiti's orphanages use deception to recruit children
from unknowing and impoverished parents - a form of trafficking
- and use those children to attract donations, said the report
released on Thursday by the London-based charity Lumos.
Donors, mostly from the United States and faith-based
organisations, give $70 million a year to one-third of Haiti's
750 orphanages, it said.
About 30,000 children live in orphanages in Haiti, even
though four in five of those children have at least one living
parent, Lumos said. Most orphanages are privately funded.
Impoverished families are frequently duped into giving up
their children by orphanage directors who hire so-called
child-finders and local pastors who also seek out children, it
said.
In some cases, families had been paid $75 to give their
children away, the report said.
"Many parents are deceived into giving up their children,
purely so that unscrupulous individuals can make a profit," said
Lumos Chief Executive Georgette Mulheir in a statement.
"Well-intended donors give vast sums to orphanages. But 80
percent of children living there are not orphans," she said.
Taking children from their parents through deception,
coercion or purchase is a form of human trafficking going
largely unchecked, said the report released at Haiti's first
anti-trafficking conference this week in Port-au-Prince.
In a country where one in four people lives on $1.23 a day,
extreme poverty drives families to sell or give their children
to orphanages on false promises they will receive an education,
food or care, Lumos said.
Lumos interviewed 44 children who had been raised in
orphanages as well as former orphanage volunteers, health care
workers and government officials.
Some children reported beatings and cold water being dumped
on toddlers who were forced to sleep on an orphanage floor.
One 19-year-old man with a physical disability told Lumos he
was regularly beaten at an orphanage that he left in 2015.
"They would use a stick or an electric cord to hit you,
wherever on your body," he said. "Sometimes they would hit you
and you'd bleed."
Lumos said it found evidence in the past two years that
sexual abuse in orphanages occurs, saying such cases "rarely
come to light." Even if such cases are reported and
investigated, they rarely result in justice for victims, it
said.
The charity urged donors to redirect funds away from Haiti's
orphanages.
It suggested spending money instead on improving foster care
and local adoption programs and helping families look after
their children by funding schooling and housing projects.
Lumos founder Rowling is author of the hugely popular Harry
Potter fantasy book series.
