* Vaccination campaign to target 100,000 people
* 7,400 deaths from cholera in Haiti, Dominican Republic
since 2010
* Cholera epidemic said under control as rainy season begins
By Joseph Guyler Delva
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, April 14 The Haitian
government along with international partners including the World
Health Organization launched a vaccination campaign against
cholera on Saturday targeting 100,000 people in vulnerable areas
of the impoverished Caribbean country.
The program was launched in the slum area of Cite de Dieu,
in the Haitian capital, where health practitioners are going
door-to-door to deliver doses to pre-registered recipients.
"I am very happy that I received the vaccine because now I
will live my life with less anxiety," Mariane Joseph told
Reuters, after drinking the dose. "I have been waiting for this
vaccine for a long time because we are exposed here to catching
cholera."
More than 7,000 Haitians have died of cholera since an
epidemic broke out in 2010.
The Director-General of the Health department, Dr. Gabriel
Thimote, said the 100,000 beneficiaries in two regions in the
west and northern Artibonite region will receive two doses of
the vaccine, called Shanchol, that will protect them for period
of two to three years, with an efficiency rate of about 65
percent, health officials say.
"It is a pilot program that we are launching in two areas in
the country but it will be later extended to the rest of the
population with a priority for areas at risk," Thimote told
Reuters.
In the capital, the program is being implemented by the
Gheskio Center, a Haitian health NGO that specializes in
fighting the AIDS virus and other infectious diseases, while
another international NGO, Partners In Health, led by the U.N.
deputy special envoy for Haiti, Dr. Paul Farmer, has been
designated to carry out the vaccination program in Bokozel, near
the northern town of St-Marc.
The Haitian health Minister, Florence Duperval Guillaume,
rejected allegations that the vaccine is an experimental one
that could have side effects on recipients. The vaccination
program was delayed several weeks after some critics suggested
the campaign was a research project to test new, unapproved
drugs.
"This is vaccine that has already been certified by the
World Health Organization, and our campaign has nothing to do
with an experimentation that could have recipients running
risks," Guillaume said. "People have nothing to fear," she
added.
The number of cases of cholera has increased slightly in
Haiti over the past few weeks, with frequent torrential rains
spreading the bacteria in several areas where health official
had brought the disease under control.
The Western Hemisphere's only cholera epidemic has infected
nearly 550,000 and killed 7,400 people in Haiti and the
neighboring Dominican Republic since October 2010, nearly all of
them in Haiti, according to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention in Atlanta.
Cases of cholera first emerged in central Haiti's Artibonite
River region, possibly as a result of poor sanitary conditions
at a U.N. base of peace keepers from Nepal, where cholera is
endemic.
Health workers continue to see 100-200 new cases per day but
warn the daily rate could surge to 1,000 during the rainy
season.
Cholera is an infection that causes severe diarrhea that can
lead to dehydration and death. It occurs in places with poor
sanitation and can be treated by drinking clean fluids.
(Editing by David Adams and Philip Barbara)