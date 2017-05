U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon delivers a speech after being awarded with the Legion of Honour (Legion d'Honneur) by the French president at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Bertrand Guay/Pool

UNITED NATIONS Outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon apologised to the people of Haiti on Thursday for the world body's role in a deadly cholera outbreak that has killed more than 9,300 people and was blamed on Nepali U.N. peacekeepers.

Haiti was free of cholera until 2010, when the peacekeepers dumped infected sewage into a river. The United Nations does not accept legal responsibility for the outbreak of the disease that causes uncontrollable diarrhoea and has sickened 800,000 people.

