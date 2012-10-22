* Park could create thousands of jobs
By Susana Ferreira and Andrew Quinn
CAP HAITIEN, Haiti, Oct 22 U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton presided over the opening of a $300
million industrial park in Haiti on Monday, a venture led by a
South Korea textile company that could bring thousands of jobs
to the impoverished Caribbean nation.
"The people of this country have made real progress in a
short time, and we've reached a critical moment," Clinton told
an investor lunch for 50 people after touring the 600-acre
(246-hectare) park.
"We have a chance to keep moving forward together, but it's
going to take partnership and support from the private sector -
from all of you," she told the audience, which included U.S.
actor-activists Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, British airline mogul
Richard Branson and New York designer Donna Karan.
Former President Bill Clinton, who is the United Nations
special envoy for Haiti, was also on hand.
Located between Haiti's second-largest city, Cap Haitien,
and the northern border with the Dominican Republic, the Caracol
industrial park is seen as one of the few major successes in
efforts to rebuild Haiti after a devastating earthquake in
January 2010 that killed more than 200,000.
In a romantic twist for the Clintons, it was their first
joint visit to the country since they traveled to Haiti for a
"delayed honeymoon" in 1975.
At a time when the Haitian government is grappling with a
slow recovery from the earthquake, corruption and various
threats to political stability, the Caracol park has been
embraced as a rare sign of progress.
'SAD IMAGES'
"Haiti is open for business and this government means it,"
Haitian President Michel Martelly said.
"In the past, sad images of Haiti have been shown around the
world, but Haiti is not just about these images," he said. "We
are committed to taking all appropriate measures to make it
easier for you to invest in Haiti."
Sprawling across a quiet stretch of agricultural land, the
fresh asphalt and scrubbed blue buildings of the industrial park
stand in sharp contrast to its mostly pastoral surroundings.
Nearby are rows of brightly painted houses in various stages of
completion, built to house future workers.
The development of northern Haiti has been discussed for
many years but became a priority of the international
community's efforts to help Haiti rebuild after the earthquake.
It is hoped the park will not only begin to chip away at
Haiti's problem of chronic unemployment but also launch a
movement of decentralization away from the overcrowded capital
of Port-au-Prince in the south.
The park's promoters cite optimistic long-term estimates of
130,000 new jobs in the region. About half would involve workers
directly employed at the park, with thousands of related jobs in
agribusiness.
About 1,000 people are already employed at the park's two
factories, one operated by the South Korean textile and apparel
company and the other by a Haitian paint firm. The number of
jobs is due to grow to 5,400 by the end of 2013 as the
facilities expand and more companies move in.
Critics say the promise of factory jobs lured thousands of
people in the poorest country in the Americas from the
countryside to the capital. Most wound up living in swelling
slums, which fueled political instability that caused many
factories to close.
The Inter-American Development Bank committed an initial $55
million investment for the park's construction, and the founding
investor, South Korean textile company Sae-A Trading Co Ltd,
committed an additional $78 million to develop operations in the
park along with a promise to employ 20,000 Haitians.
Starting wages for Caracol's workers will be at the minimum
wage.
Critics have lamented a return to factory-based economic
initiatives, saying it will not help pull Haitians out of
poverty.
Some of the more than 300 farmers who were displaced from
their fields to make way for the industrial park have protested
their lost income.
The park is part of a "master plan" for Haiti's North and
North-East departments, including the expansion of the Cap
Haitien airport to accommodate large international flights and
a planned port in Fort-Liberté.
(Editing by David Adams and Eric Beech)