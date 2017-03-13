(Repeats to add TV to media slug, no change to text)
PORT-AU-PRINCE, March 12 At least 38 people were
killed and about a dozen injured in northern Haiti late on
Saturday after a bus drove into a parade of pedestrians while
fleeing from an accident, civil protection authorities said on
Sunday.
The bus, which was traveling from Cap Haitien to the capital
Port-au-Prince, initially hit two people in a town outside
Gonaives in northern Haiti, killing one, said Joseph Faustin,
civil protection head in the Artibonite department.
The bus driver then fled and crashed into three "rara"
parades in Mapou, about 5 km (3 miles) away, Faustin said.
Rara parades, which usually take place around Easter, are
groupings of musicians playing traditional instruments who are
often joined by passers-by.
In total, 34 people were killed at the scene and an another
four people died in hospital, said Fred Henry, the area's deputy
representative, who added that the incident had occurred around
4 a.m.
"Usually the drivers involved in such accidents don't stop
because they are afraid they might be killed [in reprisal],"
Henry said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.
The driver and passengers on the bus were taken to the
police station, said Patrick Cherilus, a Civil Protection
spokesman for Artibonite.
They have since been released and the bus driver has fled,
said Jean Bazlais Bornelus, the police chief for the area.
After the accident, other musicians and people in the parade
began hurling rocks at the bus and passing vehicles, injuring
other people, said Albert Moulion, the Ministry of the
Interior's spokesman.
Haitian roads are dangerous and chaotic, with few rules
observed by pedestrians, motorcyclists and drivers.
President Jovenel Moise called for an investigation into the
incident.
"The head of state sends ... sincere condolences to the
victims' families and loved ones," he added.
(Reporting by Makini Brice and Joseph Guy Delva; Editing by
Christine Murray and Sandra Maler)