CAP HAITIEN, Haiti, Sept 17 Former Haitian
president Jean-Bertrand Aristide said on Saturday that
dehydration caused him to faint at an election rally for his
party's presidential candidate on Friday night.
Aristide, 63, was giving an address in the northern port
city of Cap Haitien in support of Maryse Narcisse, candidate
for his Fanmi Lavalas party in the Oct. 9 presidential election,
when he suddenly slumped into a chair behind the podium.
Narcisse and aides fanned Aristide for a few minutes after
the incident before carrying him off the stage for medical
attention.
"I did not drink enough water," Aristide told reporters in
Cap Haitien as he resumed campaigning. "It's a bad habit I
have."
Aristide won the presidency twice, in 1990 and 2000, and was
ousted from power during both of his terms. He returned from
exile in South Africa in 2011 and has largely remained out of
the public eye since then. He ventured out to campaign for
Narcisse in 2015 and this year.
Aristide said the current election race reminded him of the
1990 presidential campaign, and said "dirty money" and
"professional bandits" were the two main challenges facing
Haiti.
Narcisse, a doctor, placed fourth in a disputed presidential
election last year, which was canceled after electoral bodies
concluded there was massive fraud.
