Residents walk next to an electoral sign of presidential candidate Jude Celestin in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A runoff election in Haiti scheduled for Sunday to choose the impoverished Caribbean nation's next leader has been postponed over security concerns, Agence France-Presse reported on Friday, citing authorities.

Opposition candidate Jude Celestin has vowed to boycott the election over fraud allegations in the first round, held in October, although he has not formally withdrawn.

