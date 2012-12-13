* First major hospitality brand to open in Haiti in decades
* Hotel built partly with post-earthquake funds
By Susana Ferreira
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, Dec 12 The opening of the
upscale Royal Oasis Hotel in Haiti on Wednesday ushered in a new
phase in the country's post-earthquake reconstruction, while
providing a sharp contrast to the plight of hundreds of
thousands still homeless almost three years after the disaster.
The elite Oasis hotel in Petionville, a business and social
hub in the hills south of Port-au-Prince, is part of the
Occidental hotel chain and is the first in a string of
international brand-name hotels opening in the coming months.
A Best Western Premier is scheduled to open its doors in
January, and the newly reincarnated El Rancho is set to follow
in February under the management of the Spanish group NH Hoteles
.
A Marriott hotel, opening in partnership with
telecom service provider Digicel, will have its
official groundbreaking next week in downtown Port-au-Prince,
and Comfort Inn is already in the process of taking over
management of an existing hotel in the southern tourist city of
Jacmel.
The Oasis boasts 128 rooms and suites, restaurants, retail
shops and a conference center. An evening in the Royal Club
Presidential Suite will set you back well over $1,000, with
butler service included.
Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere,
still struggling to recover from a devastating earthquake in
January 2010 that killed an estimated 250,000 people and left
more than 1 million homeless.
Some 358,000 earthquake victims were still living in camps
and makeshift settlements as of October 2012, according to the
most recent survey by the International Organization for
Migration.
The Oasis by Occidental is the first international
hospitality brand to operate in the troubled country in years, a
faint echo of Haiti's heyday in the 1950s and 1960s when the
Caribbean island was a hip destination for international
celebrities.
Haiti was previously home to a Club Med, a French
resort chain that operated on a palm-lined strip of beach north
of Port-au-Prince, and a Holiday Inn in the capital's
teeming downtown.
STRONG MESSAGE
The return of major hospitality brands sends a strong
message, says Ulrick Emmanuel Noel, director of investment for
the Ministry of Tourism.
"It shows that we're open to international partnerships ...
(and) that we're preparing to be a serious international
destination," Noel said. "Private investors are starting to
trust the Haitian state."
According to the Ministry of Tourism, about half of the
capital's roughly 1,600 hotel rooms were lost in the January
2010 earthquake. By mid-2013, metropolitan Port-au-Prince will
have some 3,500 hotel rooms.
While the Oasis hotel project was six years in the making,
it benefited directly from post-earthquake reconstruction funds.
Investors group SCIOP S.A. was awarded $7.5 million in financing
by the World Bank's International Finance Corporation and more
than $2 million by the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund, headed by former
U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. The Clinton
Bush Haiti Fund recently announced that it would cease
operations at the end of 2012.
The hotel opening comes at a time when the Caribbean country
is struggling to recover from a difficult year that saw its
fragile agricultural sector badly battered by more natural
disasters, including Hurricane Sandy, which destroyed crops and
sparked protests over the cost of living.
Following a recent visit, the International Monetary Fund
released a statement on Monday warning that "heightened domestic
political and social tensions - fueled by pervasive poverty and
lack of progress in improving living standards - and natural
disasters could impede the fragile recovery and constrain
Haiti's growth prospects."