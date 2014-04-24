By David Adams
| LES CAYES, Haiti, April 24
LES CAYES, Haiti, April 24 With the sun barely
up, beads of sweat already dot the brow of a barefoot farmer as
he hacks at the soil with a pickax, digging up a precious root
that has been dubbed Haiti's "super-crop."
The vetiver plant, a tropical grass, is a little-known
Haitian agricultural treasure, producing one of the most prized
essential oils for high-end perfumes.
"It's sent across the sea," said Rose-Marie Adona, a
55-year-old mother of six, working a vetiver plot on a hillside
on the southwest coast near the city of Les Cayes. "They make
oil from it, and it smells good. But they get it from us for
close to nothing."
The crop is a major employer in the region, where farmers
have harvested vetiver from the region's dry, hilly soil for
decades with little but a subsistence living to show for it -
until recently.
The perfume industry, spurred by the devastation from the
2010 earthquake that killed more than 200,000 Haitians, is
seeking to do better by the people whose toil and land make
possible the distillation of vetiver's aromatic, woody note -
the base of famous fragrances sold by Chanel, Guerlain, Estee
Lauder, Christian Dior and Hermès.
Major perfumers have begun to introduce sustainable
agricultural practices that will offset environmental damage
caused by ripping vetiver roots out of the soil. The changes
have put more money in farmers' pockets and improved oil quality
in the bargain.
'ETHICAL SOURCING'
"The beauty industry uses natural products, and that has an
impact on biodiversity and the living condition of the people
who produce the ingredients," said Catherine Peyreaut, founder
in 2008 of the Natural Resources Stewardship Circle (NRSC),
which works with 21 perfume-industry chief executive officers to
promote social responsibility in Haiti.
"It's not that good an impact, and they all know that," she
said in a phone interview from her office in Grasse, near Cannes
on the French Riviera, the birthplace of Europe's perfume
industry in the early 17th century.
Peyreaut's organization is encouraging the perfume industry
to work directly with farmers and distillers to establish a fair
trade for the oil, which is shipped by plane in 55-gallon drums
worth as much as $30,000 to $40,000 apiece to the fragrance
industry in Switzerland and France.
Two Swiss companies, Firmenich and Givaudan, and
New York-based International Flavors and Fragrances, the
world's leading purveyors of raw materials for the perfume
houses, have recently launched programs with vetiver farmers in
southwest Haiti, including organizing local cooperatives and
introducing new standards to increase yield and reduce soil
erosion.
"Firmenich has been buying vetiver oil from Haiti for
decades, and we came with a new vision in 2010," said David
Shipman, president of Firmenich for North America. He said the
company wanted to do something positive for the rural
population.
Firmenich is investing $1 million in its sustainable vetiver
program. Last year it finished building a school for 500
children in the remote farming village of Debouchette, complete
with a library of 2,000 books, and helped form a vetiver
cooperative, enabling farmers to negotiate a guaranteed minimum
price.
This year the company intends to bring electricity to the
school and dig a well for clean drinking water.
Last year, Givaudan led its own "ethical sourcing"
initiative with the Les Cayes distiller, Agri-Supply, the
largest producer and exporter of vetiver oil in the world. It
helped build a road linking three farming villages where the
root is harvested and created a cooperative with 260 members.
PREMIUMS FOR BEST PRACTICES
The cooperative farmers have seen as much as a 30 percent
rise in income, as well as improved yield and root quality, said
Rene Louis Maurice, 69, a cooperative member.
Perfumers working with the distillers now offer a 15 percent
premium to farmers who follow best practices, as well as a
guaranteed minimum price. That includes leaving the vetiver
roots alone for at least 12 months and not harvesting them
during the rainy season (August to November).
Shaking soil from the roots before they reach the factory is
rewarded, too. "We are trying to educate farmers that it needs
to stay on the hillsides to prevent erosion," said
Georges-Edouard Elie, 50, manager of Unikode, another Les Cayes
distillery.
Vetiver's value lies in the heaviness of its molecule: It
stays on the skin longer, providing what is called the low note
in perfume structure.
Suddenly in vogue because of its fair-trade status, vetiver
is getting fresh attention from the industry. Estee Lauder
recently designed a high-end fragrance for Italian fashion house
Ermenegildo Zegna, "Haitian Vetiver," which sells for $195 a
bottle. The oil is also being used in aromatherapy; the scent is
said to be relaxing.
"The big fragrance companies have decided, 'Let's go back to
the source to influence the ability to sustain these raw
materials,'" said Trudi Loren, an expert "nose" and head of
corporate fragrance development for Estee Lauder Companies,
interviewed during a trip to Haiti last month.
A 'MIRACLE' PLANT
Vetiver was originally grown in Haiti in the 1940s for its
deep roots, which serve as an anchor in the dry soil of
erosion-prone hillsides in the southwest, and for thatching
roofs. The country is now the world's top source of vetiver,
having replaced the French Reunion Islands in the Indian Ocean.
Production of the plant collapsed in the late 1960s during
the three-decade-long dictatorship of Francois and Jean-Claude
Duvalier ("Papa Doc" and "Baby Doc"). A state export monopoly
bought from distillers at a fixed price, then sold the oil to
brokers in New York and kept the profit.
Pierre Léger, a Dutch-trained Haitian agronomist, revived
vetiver farming in the 1980s after Baby Doc, shaken after an
anti-government protest in Les Cayes, ordered him to do so at
gunpoint.
"It's a miracle plant," said Léger, 66, owner of
Agri-Supply. "You dig it up, cut off the roots, plant it right
back and it produces again next year. It needs no irrigation or
fertilizer."
Léger took samples to the top French and Swiss perfumers.
"The quality was so good, they couldn't believe it was from
Haiti," he said, noting that Haitian vetiver was previously
unknown in Europe because the New York brokers had blended it
with other vetiver roots.
Haiti's southwest is ideal for vetiver, "a stress plant,"
said Léger. "It needs harsh, dry conditions to secrete the oil."
HONEY-COLORED BREW
Living conditions in rural Haiti are the worst in the
hemisphere, and with many families earning barely $2 a day,
fair-trade vetiver offers farmers in the southwest some hope.
The industry is relatively small. Haiti's crop is worth only
about $12 million to $16 million a year, divided among 10
distillers, but it provides jobs for some 27,000 farming
families in the southwest.
The oil is expensive to produce. It takes about 150 pounds
(68 kg) of roots to make 1 pound (0.45 kg) of oil. Haiti
produces about 50 to 60 tons of vetiver annually, about 50
percent of the world's supply, with smaller quantities grown in
Java, China, Madagascar, Brazil and Paraguay.
After the roots are trucked to the factory, they are
distilled under steam. The air is pungent, becoming intense
where the cloudy brew flows into vats and before it is filtered
by centrifuge into an amber-colored oil.
Energy costs have been cut by reducing the distillation
time. Perfumers say the next step is to convert the boilers to
run on biomass, including the vetiver roots themselves, which
burn well after distillation.
'IT'S THEIR BANK ACCOUNT'
Critics say the fair-trade system may not help the farmers
enough. Scott Freeman, a visiting scholar at George Washington
University and author of a 2011 environmental paper on Haitian
vetiver, said unforeseen events often force farmers to dig up
immature roots to cover medical care, school fees or a funeral.
"Haitian farmers are in an economically precarious
position," said Freeman. "When they find themselves in a tight
squeeze, they dig up the vetiver. It's their bank account."
Farmers in the cooperatives can earn up to $10 a day, twice
the minimum wage. Although the cooperative system is catching
on, Reuters found half a dozen workers harvesting a field
outside Les Cayes who said they were making closer to $6 a day.
"We can't eat this root we are digging, and what we earn is
barely enough to feed our families," said Adona, the vetiver
harvester. "The folks who boil it make all the money."
None of the workers said they had ever seen or smelled
vetiver oil.
Peyreaut of the NRSC says more needs to be done to expand
the cooperative system, which now accounts for 30 percent to 50
percent of the production of the big distillers, but she is
happy with the progress. "In 18 months we have really seen a big
shift," she said.
"All of the perfumers want to improve the business. They are
on a good path. Collectively we can change the whole area."
(Reporting by David Adams; Editing by Prudence Crowther and
Douglas Royalty)