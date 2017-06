Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille (C) reviews a document while leaving a news conference in Port-au-Prince October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker/Files

PORT-AU-PRINCE Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille has submitted a resignation letter to President Michel Martelly, several sources said on Friday.

Conille's resignation comes amid political infighting between the two leaders over a parliamentary commission investigating the nationality of government ministers.

There was no immediate comment from the office of either the president or the prime minister.

