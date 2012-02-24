* Decision follows political infighting with Haiti president
* Conille known for ties with international aid community
* No immediate announcement on replacement
* President Martelly to address the nation at 7pm EST
(Add more quotes and details)
By Joseph Guyler Delva
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Feb 24 Haitian Prime
Minister Garry Conille resigned on Friday after just four months
in office, plunging the country into political paralysis in the
midst of rebuilding efforts two years after a devastating
earthquake.
Conille submitted his resignation in a letter to President
Michel Martelly, according to a statement by the president's
office. There was no immediate word on a possible replacement,
though Martelly announced he would address the nation on Friday
evening.
Conille's decision to step down came amid political
infighting between the two leaders over earthquake
reconstruction contracts, as well as a parliamentary
investigation into dual citizenship of government ministers,
which is illegal under Haitian law.
Conille, a 45-year-old medical doctor and U.N. development
expert, was popular with foreign aid donors and many members of
the international community involved in Haiti's reconstruction
efforts after a January 2010 earthquake shattered the country,
killing more than 200,000 people.
He previously served as chief of staff of the U.N. Office of
the Special Envoy to Haiti, led by former U.S. President Bill
Clinton.
The U.S. Embassy in Haiti issued a statement calling for the
"swift" appointment of a successor to ensure political
stability, while expressing "regret" over Conille's departure.
Political tensions between Martelly and Conille recently
erupted after Conille announced plans to audit $300 million in
contracts awarded by his predecessor after the earthquake.
Conille and members of his Cabinet were also under pressure
to cooperate with a parliamentary commission investigating the
nationalities of members of the government.
Conille and some of his aides have held jobs and lived for
extended periods outside Haiti.
Critics say Conille also alienated parliament and the
president, including members of his own Cabinet, by some of his
actions.
"It didn't work from Day One," said Alice Blanchet, a
special adviser to five former prime ministers, including
Conille's predecessor, Jean-Max Bellerive.
POLITICAL SHOWDOWN?
She described Conille's questioning of the earthquake
reconstruction contracts as "petty and unpatriotic," noting that
no irregularities had been identified by the international
community. "That was offensive to parliament and to the
president," she said.
The resignation could set the stage for another political
showdown between Martelly, who took office in May 2011, and
lawmakers in parliament, where he does not hold a majority.
Conille's appointment as prime minister in October only came
after a five-month delay during which Martelly's first two
nominees were rejected, impeding his ability to assemble a
government to move ahead with reconstruction efforts.
"It's so frustrating. It reflects once again the willingness
of political figures in Haiti to let policy differences reach
the point of total polarization and stalemate," said Mark
Schneider, vice president at the International Crisis Group, a
Washington-based think tank that monitors Haiti closely.
"We are now embarked on another unknown journey of unknown
length to try and find another prime minister," he added, noting
how long it took Martelly last year to find a candidate
acceptable to parliament.
"These things in Haiti are so destructive," he said. "For a
country that is barely keeping it's head above water, this is
like picking up another rock that pulls you further down to the
bottom."
Two years after the quake, more than a half a million people
are still living in tent camps in the capital, Port-au-Prince,
and piles of concrete, steel and debris litter the streets.
During a recent visit to Haiti, U.S. Ambassador to the
United Nations Susan Rice publicly called on the country's
political leaders to stop bickering.
"Haiti's executive and legislative branches," Rice said,
"need to rise above their interests and work together in the
spirit of compromise and overcome their common challenges."
Her words were echoed on Thursday by Mariano Fernandez, head
of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Haiti.
Fernandez issued a statement expressing concern that "the
political deadlock and institutional paralysis between the
government, parliament and the president ... are not likely to
create the necessary conditions for recovery of the economy and
the consolidation of democracy."
(Additional reporting by David Adams in Miami; Writing by Kevin
Gray; Editing by Todd Eastham and Stacey Joyce)