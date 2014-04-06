By David Adams
ILE-A-VACHE, Haiti, April 6 For decades the
mostly dirt-poor residents of the small island of Ile-à-Vache
off Haiti's south coast lived in anonymity, virtually ignored by
the government and visited only by the most adventurous
backpackers and yachters.
Then in 2012, helicopters started dropping off big shots:
Haiti's president, Michel Martelly, Bill Clinton, ad agency
models and photographers, tourism executives. Madonna and Sean
Penn were spotted in November.
Last year came the surprise: the government claimed the
17.3-square-mile former pirate lair as "a public utility,"
potentially stripping the 14,000 residents of their land to
develop a high-end tourist resort. link.reuters.com/tum28v
"The local population was never consulted. It was a terrible
shock," said Jerome Genest, a local community leader and member
of the Organization of Ile-à-Vache Farmers (KOPI), which is
fighting the project along with several other groups.
The Haitian government is now promoting Ile-à-Vache as an
ecotourism project, key to its efforts to put impoverished Haiti
back on the Caribbean tourism map.
MAKING WAY FOR HOTELS
Fifty years ago, before the country was swept by political
turmoil, an HIV-Aids epidemic and the 2010 earthquake, Haiti was
a popular destination for the likes of rock singer Mick Jagger
and writer Graham Greene, as well as Bill and Hillary, who
honeymooned there.
In the interim it became a pariah for pleasure seekers,
standing by enviously as the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and
Puerto Rico cornered the $28 billion Caribbean tourism market.
The government's vision for Ile-à-Vache is part of a larger
master plan for the south coast including Côtes-de-Fer, a
two-mile stretch of beach on the mainland, including 8,000 hotel
rooms, a golf course, and an international airport.
Islanders say they first learned of the $250 million project
when it appeared on the website of the Tourism Ministry last
year. That plan includes 1,500 hotel rooms, villa resorts,
another international airport and golf course.
Government officials have since sought to allay the fears of
residents, mostly fisherman and farmers. Only 5 percent of their
homes - about 100 to 120 houses out of 2,000 - will be
expropriated to make way for the project, Haiti's tourism
minister, Stéphanie Villedrouin, told Reuters.
Some of the island's pristine, nearly uninhabited beaches
have been chosen for resort development. The minister said
beach-front land that was not being used could also be seized.
"We need it to develop hotels and create jobs. It's not like we
are taking the whole island to build the hotels," she said.
KOPI sees a contradiction between the sweep of the
public-utility claim and the ministry's assertion that
expropriations will be limited. Villedrouin said the decree was
being revised to include a registry only of land inside the
development area.
The government says it is seeking investors to put up $200
million for the resorts and has attracted interest from several
potential investors.
"Haiti has unbelievable potential," said Alex Zozaya, chief
executive officer at Apple Leisure Group, a major Caribbean tour
operator and hotel investor based in Philadelphia, who visited
the south coast last month. He cited the value of the country's
proximity to the United States. "It's like the Seychelles
without the jet lag," he added, saying several major hotel
brands have shown "very serious interest."
NO HARD COMPENSATION PROSPECTS
Some land used for cattle grazing and growing crops will
also be acquired, including a patch of hillside on the south
coast of the island slated to become a golf course surrounded by
vacation villas.
Sourel Bito, 55, a father of nine children, said one day a
local official planted a stick in the ground outside his house
near the airport site where he grows potatoes and keeps two cows
and two goats.
"They didn't tell us why, they just came and told us not to
move the stick," he said, sitting in the shade of a large fig
tree and weaving a rice-sifting basket to sell on the mainland.
A local prefect later told him that his house and 17 others in
the vicinity had been singled out for expropriation.
Like many islanders he said he isn't against the tourism
project as long as there is fair compensation. The government
says that will be worked out by the state tax office, and would
depend on what the land is used for now and whether residents
were up-to-date with property taxes, likely to be an issue for
many who live a hand-to-mouth existence.
"They tell us tourism will be good for the island, but then
they tell us to go elsewhere. If they like our beach they will
take it," said Ilene Martier, a 37-year-old fisherman repairing
his net near the water's edge in the northwest village of Caille
Coq, outside the development zone.
COWS, GOATS, CALM
British pirate Henry Morgan used Ile-à-Vache as a refuge in
the 17th century. Abraham Lincoln sent 450 newly freed slaves
there in 1863 to found a colony, though most gave up and
returned home a year later.
Today, sitting five miles off the coast, the island is
little known by Haitians and rarely visited. Its
postcard-perfect hills are dotted with cows and goats, and
locally crafted sailboats fish for snapper and lobster, mostly
for the hotels.
While Haiti plunged into political turmoil after the fall of
dictator Jean-Claude Duvalier in 1986, followed by years of
military rule, flawed elections and gang violence, Ile-à-Vache
was untouched.
"It's not like the rest of Haiti - it's very calm," said
Fritz Cezar, the island's mayor.
Islanders nevertheless complain that the government has
neglected them, providing no fresh water, paved roads or
electricity, and few public services such as schools or health
services. Only the tourism potential has made it care now, they
say.
The government defends the project, pointing to $45 million
set aside for social infrastructure spending. A chunk of that,
including the airport, is funded by the Venezuelan government's
Petro-Caribe program, which supplies oil to Haiti on terms that
constitute a generous credit line. Plans include drilling for
fresh water, laying an undersea electricity cable, vocational
training, agricultural assistance and a hospital.
Money is also allocated for community farms as well as a
community center and kitchen offering cheap meals.
SETUP FOR A CRACKDOWN?
In January, islanders began a series of peaceful protests.
The government sent in a heavily armed special police unit,
known as CIMO, who now patrol on motor bikes with automatic
rifles and bullet-proof vests.
A popular local policeman and community leader was jailed
for participating in one protest, raising tensions. Prosecutors
dredged up a year-old case, accusing him of a shooting incident
at a rally in the capital, Port-au-Prince.
When the Minister of Tourism arrived last week with the
Minister of Extreme Poverty for a meeting with residents, they
were told the islanders would not discuss the tourism plan until
the public-utility decree was lifted, the special police removed
and the policeman freed.
The government hints of dark forces behind the protests.
"There is a hidden hand that doesn't want to support any
development," said Villedrouin, adding that drug dealers are
suspected of stirring up antigovernment sentiment.
While Jamaican dealers are not uncommon on Haiti's south
coast, Ile-à-Vache itself has almost no crime, residents say.
Until the special units arrived, the island only had three
policemen.
Genest, 40, who runs a youth education and soccer program,
was offended by the minister's suggestion they were in league
with drug traffickers. "There's no truth to it at all. What is
worse is that we have met with her four times and she has never
mentioned it," he said.
The government has already begun building the island's first
road, running the 8-mile length of the island, currently a dusty
white limestone track.
But work on the project stopped abruptly in January when
residents dug trenches in the intended path of the road and
blocked it with massive trunks of palm trees dug up by the road
construction crews.
The owners of the two main hotels on the island are anxious
for the project to continue. "We need to be on the map," said
Didier Boulard, the French manager and co-owner of Port Morgan,
an elegant boutique hotel with 27 rooms overlooking a half-moon
bay at Caille Coq. Without an airport, he said tourists have to
drive almost five hours from the capital and then cross from the
mainland by boat.
While preoccupied with exploiting "the last virgin island in
the Antilles," Boulard realizes its fate is part of a larger
pathos. "You can't just fix the island for tourism. You have to
find water, electricity, build schools, educate the people," he
said. "The problem in Haiti is that so much needs to be done."
(Reporting by David Adams; editing by Prudence Crowther)