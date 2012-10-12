UNITED NATIONS Oct 12 The U.N. Security Council
on Friday approved for another year the world body's
peacekeeping force in Haiti, but it will be cut in size by about
15 percent as it hands over security responsibility to the
Haitian national police.
The 15-nation council unanimously approved a reduction of
authorized troops and police by 1,710 to 8,871, as recommended
by U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. There are now about
10,000 U.N. peacekeepers in Haiti, and Ban recommended a gradual
drawdown to be completed by June 2013.
Haiti is still struggling to recover from a strong January
2010 earthquake that killed about 300,000 people and left more
than 1.5 million homeless.
The U.N. force, known as the United Nations Stabilization
Mission in Haiti, or MINUSTAH, was established in 2004 to help
Haiti's short-staffed and ill-equipped police maintain security,
especially during elections plagued by fraud and unrest. The
force's size was increased after the earthquake.
Dozens of countries contribute troops and police to the
force.
The U.N. force became highly unpopular in Haiti after
peacekeepers were blamed by locals for a cholera outbreak two
years ago this month that has sickened almost 600,000 people and
killed more than 7,400 in the Caribbean nation, the poorest in
the western hemisphere.
An independent panel appointed by Ban to study the epidemic
issued a report in May 2011 that the United Nations said did not
determine conclusively how cholera was introduced into Haiti.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in June
2011 found that evidence strongly suggested U.N. peacekeepers
from Nepal were the source.
In March, two U.N. peacekeepers from Pakistan were sentenced
to a year in prison for raping a 14-year-old Haitian boy after
being convicted in a Pakistani military trial in Haiti.
That rape case triggered renewed protests and demands from
Haitian senators that U.N. peacekeepers be stripped of immunity
and be tried in a Haitian court.