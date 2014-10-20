BRIEF-Kewal Kiran Clothing March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 339.1 million rupees versus profit 217.9 million rupees year ago
Oct 20 Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Co Ltd
* Says Jan-Sept net profit up 27.2 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan (245.03 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qYNdZG
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1217 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
TORONTO, April 25 Software vulnerabilities in a Hyundai Corp app that lets a car be started remotely made the company's vehicles susceptible to theft from high-tech thieves for three months before the company fixed the bug in March, a cyber security firm said on Tuesday.