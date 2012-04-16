* Cornerstone investors to buy about one-third of Haitong's
HK offering
* Private equity firm PAG pledges $300 mln in deal
* Haitong to offer 1.229 bln shares at
HK$10.48-HK$11.18/each-IFR
(Adds details of the deal, price range, underwriters)
HONG KONG, April 16 Pan-Asia private equity firm
PAG and U.S. asset manager DE Shaw & Co Ltd are among 11
cornerstone investors that pledged to buy almost one-third of
the up to $1.8 billion Hong Kong offer by Haitong Securities Co
Ltd's, IFR reported on Monday.
The outcome of Haitong's deal will be closely monitored by
investors, bankers and a growing list of companies hoping to
raise funds in Asia's top IPO destination.
The share sale would the biggest public offering in Asia
Pacific so far in 2012 and the largest in Hong Kong since the
$1.9 billion New China Life Insurance Co Ltd
dual listing in the city and Shanghai in December.
PAG, headed by former TPG Capital dealmaker Weijian Shan,
agreed to buy $300 million worth of shares in the deal, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, citing two sources with
direct knowledge of the plans.
Haitong is offering 1.229 billion new shares at an
indicative range of HK$10.48-HK$11.18, IFR added. At the top end
of the range, the deal would be worth HK$13.74 billion ($1.77
billion).
Other cornerstone investors include New York-based DE Shaw,
Japan's SBI Holdings and Dah Sing Bank,
committing a combined $580 million. The deal also had
"significant demand" coming from so-called anchor investors, one
source involved in the deal said on Thursday
Cornerstones back many Asian listings, committing to buy
large, guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a lock-up period during
which they will not sell their shares. Anchor investors have
fewer restrictions on when they can sell the stock.
Haitong had scrapped a deal in December to raise up to $1.7
billion citing turmoil in global markets.
At the time the company had $222 million in pledges from two
cornerstone investors, private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC
and Japan's Chuo Mitsui Trust & Banking Co, a unit of
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.
The current offer is set to be launched on Tuesday and
priced on Friday, sources said last week.
Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse AG, Deutsche
Bank, JPMorgan, UBS and Haitong's
own Haitong International are acting as joint global
coordinators on the offering.
BoCom International, HSBC Holdings Plc ,
ICBC International, Nomura and Standard Chartered Plc
were also hired as joint bookrunners, IFR added.
($1 = 7.761 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song; Writing by Elzio
Barreto; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)