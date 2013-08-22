BRIEF-Carbon Health raises $6.5 million in venture funding led by BuildersVC
* Has raised $6.5 million in its first institutional round of venture funding led by BuildersVC Source text for Eikon:
Aug 22 Haitong Securities reported the following results for the period from January through June (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): H1 2013 H1 2012 Net income 2,665 2,026 Revenue 5,660 5,064 For the full statement (in Chinese) please click: here (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)
* Has raised $6.5 million in its first institutional round of venture funding led by BuildersVC Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.
* Says board approves Haitong Unitrust Internationa Leasing Corp's Hong Kong share offering