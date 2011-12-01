HONG KONG Dec 1 Haitong Securities Co Ltd , China's second-largest publicly traded brokerage, has brought in two cornerstone investors to take up a total of $222 million worth of shares, or about 13 percent of its Hong Kong IPO, IFR reported on Thursday, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

Warburg Pincus Private Equity has agreed to buy $210 million worth of Haitong shares, while Chuo Mitsui Trust and Banking will buy $12 million worth of shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, citing the sources.

Haitong Securities could raise about $1.7 billion with a listing in Hong Kong.

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC and Japan's Chuo Mitsui Trust & Banking Co, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, could be among investors buying Haitong shares, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse AG Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and Haitong's own Haitong International will act as joint global coordinators on the offering. HSBC Holdings Plc , Nomura, Standard Chartered Plc and UBS AG were also hired as joint bookrunners.