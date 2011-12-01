HONG KONG Dec 1 Haitong Securities Co Ltd
, China's second-largest publicly traded brokerage,
has brought in two cornerstone investors to take up a total of
$222 million worth of shares, or about 13 percent of its Hong
Kong IPO, IFR reported on Thursday, citing two sources with
direct knowledge of the deal.
Warburg Pincus Private Equity has agreed to buy $210 million
worth of Haitong shares, while Chuo Mitsui Trust and Banking
will buy $12 million worth of shares, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication, citing the sources.
Haitong Securities could raise about $1.7 billion with a
listing in Hong Kong.
Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC and Japan's
Chuo Mitsui Trust & Banking Co, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Holdings Inc, could be among investors buying Haitong
shares, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Wednesday.
Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse AG Deutsche
Bank, JPMorgan and Haitong's own Haitong
International will act as joint global coordinators on the
offering. HSBC Holdings Plc , Nomura, Standard
Chartered Plc and UBS AG were also hired as
joint bookrunners.