HONG KONG Dec 9 Haitong Securities Co Ltd , China's second-largest brokerage, delayed to Monday the pricing of its up to $1.7 billion share offering in Hong Kong as concern over the outcome of a meeting of euro zone leaders weighed on local markets, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.

The company was set to price its offering "on or about" Dec. 9, according to its prospectus, but a 2.7 percent plunge in the benchmark Hang Seng Index on Friday prompted the company and underwriters to postpone the final pricing, said the sources, who were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

The company offered 1.229 billion new shares at an indicative range of HK$9.38 to HK$10.58 per share.

A Haitong official in Shanghai declined to comment. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau; Additional reporting by Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Chris Lewis)