HONG KONG, March 12 Haitong Securities Co
Ltd, China's No.2 brokerage by assets, is aiming for
a listing in the territory in April, the Hong Kong Economic
Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.
The broker has already submitted a new set of financial data
to the Hong Kong bourse, the paper said, citing the sources. It
gave no further listing details. The broker's officials were not
immediately available for comment.
Haitong Securities had in December decided not to proceed
with its offering in Hong Kong due to a change in market
conditions and excessive volatility.
Haitong Securities had planned to raise up to HK$13 billion
($1.68 billion) by issuing 1.229 billion H shares at an
indicative price range of HK$9.38 to HK$10.58 each in its IPO in
Hong Kong.
The broker's A share in Shanghai gained 0.2 percent in early
trade on Monday, against a 0.33 percent decline in the Shanghai
Composite Index.
($1 = 7.7592 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)