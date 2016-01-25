LONDON Jan 25 Haitong Bank, a subsidiary of
China-based investment banking and securities company Haitong
Securities Co, has made three senior appointments
in Britain as it looks to step up its European expansion.
Fabio Genovese has been named global head of FIG (financial
institutions group), Maxim Seltzer has been appointed as head of
CIS investment banking coverage and April Lu Boon Heng has been
hired as a director, Haitong Bank said on Monday.
Haitong Bank plans to more than triple its capital and
assets by 2018 to 1.5 billion euros and 15 billion euros
respectively and is eyeing potential acquisitions in New York
and Europe, CEO Jose Maria Ricciardi has said.
Christian Thun-Hohenstein, who was appointed in November to
lead the company's UK investment banking office, said the
appointments strengthened its offering in the key target areas
of Europe, emerging Europe, Latin America and Asia.
($1 = 0.9240 euros)
(Reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by David Goodman)