HONG KONG, July 16 Haitong Securities , China's second-largest listed brokerage, said it expects its first-half net profit to rise 31.6 percent from a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange after markets shut on Tuesday.

The financial results were compiled using China accounting standards, according to the filing.

For the full statement in Chinese, please click here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Christina Lo)