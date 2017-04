July 9 Haitong Securities Co Ltd

* Says to issue 11 billion yuan ($1.77 billion) worth of bonds, which will be divided into three parts - 3 billion yuan 3-year bonds, 5 billion yuan 5-year bonds and 3 billion yuan 10-year bonds

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1994 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)