UPDATE 5-Pledging more austerity, Greece cuts deal with lenders
* Greece wants early debt-relief agreement (Adds comment from IMF European director)
Jan 22 Haitong Securities Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2014 net profit up 89.4 percent y/y at 7.6 billion yuan ($1.22 billion)
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1GAoyaE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Greece wants early debt-relief agreement (Adds comment from IMF European director)
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday: