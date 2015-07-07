HONG KONG, July 7 Dawn State Ltd has launched a deeply discounted block deal in China's Haitong Securities Co Ltd, seeking to raise about $820 million, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by IFR magazine on Tuesday.

Dawn Street, a unit of Chinese state-backed investment firm Haixia Capital, is offering 569.4 million shares in aHK$11.12-HK$12.00 each range, representing a discount of up to 20 percent to its last traded price, the terms showed.

UBS is the sole book runner for the trade, according to the terms. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Louise Heavens)