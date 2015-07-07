* Shares offered at up to 20pct discount

By Fiona Lau and Denny Thomas

HONG KONG, July 7 A unit of China's state-backed investment firm Haixia Capital has launched a deeply discounted block deal in Haitong Securities Co Ltd seeking to raise about $820 million, after the stock slumped by more than a quarter in the past two days.

Chinese stock brokers have come under severe pressure after the central government pressed 21 brokerages into action to utilise 15 percent of their net assets, or roughly 120 billion yuan ($19.3 billion), to buy stocks as part of a Beijing-led effort to calm investor sentiment.

Dawn State, a unit of Haixia Capital is offering 569.4 million shares in a HK$11.12-HK$12.00 each range, representing a discount of up to 20 percent to its last traded price, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by IFR on Tuesday.

The sale come just six months after Dawn State acquired the stake in China's No.4 listed stock broker, Haitong Securities, at HK$17.18 each. Even if the trade closes at the top end of the marketing range of HK$12.00, Haixia is set to take a 30 percent loss on its investment, Reuters calculations show.

It was not immediately known what prompted Haixia to launch the sale at unusually large discount. Hong Kong block deals are normally done at a 6-8 percent discount. Haitong shares have slumped 26.5 percent in the past two days, while the benchmark Hang Seng index has dropped 4.2 percent.

Struggling to halt a 30 percent slide in Chinese stock markets since mid-June, Beijing has pulled out all the stops to rescue indexes from further collapse, easing monetary policy, freezing IPOs, tightening restrictions on derivatives trading, and pressing brokerages to contribute to the "stabilisation fund."

The sharp slide has triggered margin calls, prompting several investors and stock brokers to sell securities to shore up cash to maintain adequate margin money in broking accounts. Those margin-call related sales have aggravated the market slide.

Haitong said in a separate announcement that it earned 2 billion yuan net profit in June.

UBS is the sole book runner for the trade, according to the terms. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; and Denny Thomas; Editing by Louise Heavens and Keith Weir)