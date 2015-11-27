* Follows probes into CITIC and Guosen brokers
* Haitong recently fined for breaching securities rules
* News of probe helps key China stock indexes extend
declines
(Adds comments from analyst, market reaction)
By David Lin and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Nov 27 China Haitong Securities
is under investigation by the country's
stock watchdog, two people with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Friday - a move that follows probes into two
other domestic brokers.
News of the Haitong probe helped mainland Chinese stocks
extend declines in afternoon trade, analysts said, with key
indexes sliding as much as 6 percent.
Haitong, China's fourth largest brokerage by market
capitalisation, is being investigated for alleged violations of
securities regulations, according to the sources, who declined
to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the
media on the matter.
The probes by the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC) comes on the heels of investigations into CITIC
Securities and Guosen Securities
, two of Haitong's bigger rivals.
Little has emerged as to the specific reasons for the probes
but Gu Yongtao, an analyst at Cinda Securities, said the
regulator could be trying to get a better grip on leveraged
trading after the stock market rout in the summer.
"We think the purpose of the probes is to bring all
businesses related to stock financing to the table so that
regulators can have a clear picture of the leverage situation,"
he said, adding it is likely an extension of an ongoing clean-up
in illegal margin trading.
Haitong declined immediate comment on the issue, saying only
that there would be a statement after the stock market close on
Friday. Trading in Haitong's shares was halted this morning.
The CSRC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for
comments on the probes.
MARKET TUMBLE
The CSI300 index of top companies was down more
than 6 percent, heading for its biggest one-day percentage loss
since late August. Shares in many brokerages fell by their daily
limits.
"(The Haitong probe) fueled concerns that more brokerages
would be subject to probes and more executives would fall," said
Shen Weizheng, fund manager at Shanghai-based Ivy Capital.
Haitong, along with Guotai Junan Securities, is
also being probed by anti-corruption investigators, the official
Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.
In September, Haitong was fined 86 million yuan ($13.5
million) by the regulator for breaching securities rules.
In August, state media reported that a CSRC official and
four senior executives from CITIC Securities had confessed to
insider dealing.
After the stock market slump in mid-June, Beijing began
cracking down on insider trading and short-selling, which it
said were partly to blame for volatility.
CITIC and Guosen said on Thursday in separate filings that
the CSRC had launched investigations into alleged violations of
securities supervision and management regulations.
($1 = 6.3924 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen and Engen Tham; Writing by
Meng Meng and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Stephen Coates and
Edwina Gibbs)