SHANGHAI Dec 2 Haitong Securities Co Ltd
, currently under investigation by China's
stock watchdog, will tighten controls over risks and carry out
strict checks on its clients, official media cited on Wednesday
the brokerage's chairman as saying.
Reuters reported last week Haitong was being probed by the
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) for alleged
violations of securities regulations. The brokerage later
confirmed the investigation.
Haitong Chairman Wang Kaiguo told a financial conference
that the company was carrying out reforms in line with CSRC
regulations, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on
Wednesday.
Haitong declined to give an immediate comment when contacted
by phone.
The investigation into Haitong, China's fourth-largest
brokerage by market capitalisation, comes on the heels of probes
into CITIC Securities and Guosen Securities
, two of Haitong's bigger rivals.
The probe slammed China's stock markets last week, helping
drag them down over 5 percent on Friday in the biggest drop
since a stock market crash in the summer.
In September, Haitong was fined 86 million yuan ($13.44
million) by the regulator for breaching securities rules.
After a stock market crash in mid-June, Beijing launched a
crackdown on insider trading and short-selling, which it said
were partly to blame for volatility in the market.
($1 = 6.3985 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Stephen Coates)