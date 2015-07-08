HONG KONG, July 8 A unit of China's state-backed investment firm Haixia Capital raised $816.3 million after pricing the sale of a tranche of shares in brokerage Haitong Securities Co at the bottom of expectations, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the deal.

Dawn State Ltd, the Haixia Capital arm, sold 569.4 million Hong Kong-traded shares of Haitong at HK$11.12 each, the bottom of an indicative range of HK$11.12 to HK$12.00, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The price is equivalent to a discount of 20 percent.

UBS was sole bookrunner for the deal. Haixia Capital officials didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. ($1 = 7.7551 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Deena Yao; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)