SHANGHAI Dec 22 China's second-largest
brokerage Haitong Securities plans to
raise HK$29.94 billion ($3.86 billion) in a private share
placement in Hong Kong, the latest mainland broker to plan to
tap into soaring share prices to bolster capital.
In a statement issued late on Sunday, the brokerage said it
would issue 1.917 billion new Hong Kong-listed H-shares at
HK$15.62 each to a number of institutional investors. It said
Dawn State Ltd, Vogel Holding Group Ltd and Amtd Special
Holdings Ltd would be among buyers.
Stocks in brokerages have jumped in recent months, with
Haitong posting its highest ever quarterly profit for the three
months ended September. Trading volumes have surged, propelled
by a surprise cut in China's interest rate and the launch of a
programme, known as the Stock Connect, that allows investors in
Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks to trade directly on each bourse.
CITIC Securities Co Ltd, China's top listed
broker by market capitalisation, also may cash in on rising
share prices. On Dec. 7, it said it does not rule out the
possibility of shoring up its capital via a share issue within
the next three months, without disclosing what it would use
proceeds for.
The Haitong share issue is subject to shareholder and
regulator approval, according to the statement.
Up to 60 percent of proceeds will be used for the
development of margin trading in mainland China, the brokerage
said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Any surplus
will be used for the development of structured products and
working capital among other things.
Margin trading on mainland bourses has jumped, with a bull
run on the domestic stock market pushing China's blue-chip
CSI300 index up 45 percent so far this year. On the
Shanghai Stock Exchange alone, the outstanding value of
borrowings for margin trading has reached 672 billion yuan, more
than double end-July's 284 billion yuan.
Haitong's H-shares hit a historic high of HK$23.20 on Dec.
9. Its shares closed at HK$18.60 on Friday.
(US$1=HK$7.753)
