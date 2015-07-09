* Haitong Securities to buy back up to $3.5 bln of HK, China
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, July 9 Shares of Haitong Securities
Co Ltd edged lower on Thursday, rebounding from sharp
losses earlier in the day as a strong rally in Chinese brokers
in Hong Kong improved sentiment in the sector.
Haitong Securities closed 0.6 percent down, after plunging
as much as 17.3 percent in the morning as trading of its shares
resumed after the company unveiled a $3.5 billion share
repurchase plan. Trading in the stock was halted on Wednesday
pending the announcement of the plan.
The losses contrasted with the surge in shares of other
securities firms that have gone on a roller coaster ride in
recent days as Beijing unveiled a series of measures to bolster
sentiment in equity markets.
Late on Wednesday, China's securities regulator took the
drastic step of banning shareholders with stakes of more than 5
percent from selling shares for the next six months.
Citic Securities, China's largest broker by
assets, jumped 18 percent, China Galaxy Securities
gained 24 percent, while Guotai Junan International
soared 34 percent and Huatai Securities rose 15
percent.
When trade resumed on Thursday, Haitong Securities shares
fell as low as HK$11.50, but as other brokers gained, its shares
slowly recovered.
The benchmark Hang Seng index rose 3.7 percent,
snapping a four-day losing streak after a flurry of rescue
measures from the Chinese government that lifted mainland equity
markets.
Chinese brokerages had plunged in Hong Kong on Wednesday on
concerns a steep decline in equity markets would curb their
profitability, but trading in Haitong Securities shares was
halted.
Haitong Securities' board approved a plan to buy up to 21.6
billion yuan ($3.5 billion) of shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai
and also gave the go-ahead on an employee stock ownership plan,
the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.
