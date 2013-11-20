BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing
Nov 20 Haitong Securities Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue corporate bonds of up to 23 billion yuan ($3.8 billion)
* Says first tranche to include 3-year, 5-year and 10-year bonds totalling 12 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cyz74v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at March 31, 2017 of $120.9 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* David Sokol reports 13.8 percent passive stake in Access National Corp as on April 1, 2017 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nxnT1L] Further company coverage: