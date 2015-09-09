Sept 9 Haitong Bank, part of investment firm
Haitong Securities Co Ltd, appointed Miranda Carr
senior analyst and head of Chinese thematic research.
Most recently, Carr founded an independent research
consultancy, Mulan Advisory & Investment, focusing on China's
impact on the global economy and investment markets.
Haitong Bank also appointed Matt Fernley materials and
cyclicals analyst. Fernley has previously worked with GMP
Securities, Tudor Capital, Victoria Capital and UBS Investment
Bank.
Emily Liu was appointed technology analyst. She joins from
Arete Research.
Haitong Bank named Andrew Keen as the head of resources. He
has previously worked with HSBC and Sanford C. Bernstein.
Erik Bloomquist was appointed global tobacco analyst. He
joins from Berenberg.
Haitong Bank also named Hillary Su corporate access and
China thematic research coordinator. She joins from North Square
Blue Oak.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)