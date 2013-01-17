BRIEF-PRIME2 lowers its stake in Silva Capital Group to 24.25 pct
* PRIME2 SA LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 24.25 PERCENT FROM 33.57 PERCENT, FOLLOWING CO'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI Jan 17 Haitong Securities, China's second largest listed brokerage, said on Thursday its 2012 net profit attributable to shareholders fell around 2.5 percent.
Profit came in at 3 billion yuan ($482 million) in 2012 versus 3.1 billion yuan a year earlier, according to its unaudited earnings report published on the Shanghai stock exchange website. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Lu Jianxin; Editing by John Ruwitch)
BEIJING, June 2 Wu Xiaohui, the chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd, is free to travel, a spokesman for the Chinese insurer said on Friday, denying a report that Wu had been prevented from leaving China.