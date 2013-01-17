SHANGHAI Jan 17 Haitong Securities, China's second largest listed brokerage, said on Thursday its 2012 net profit attributable to shareholders fell around 2.5 percent.

Profit came in at 3 billion yuan ($482 million) in 2012 versus 3.1 billion yuan a year earlier, according to its unaudited earnings report published on the Shanghai stock exchange website. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Lu Jianxin; Editing by John Ruwitch)