BRIEF-Bevo Agro qtrly SHR $0.04
* Qtrly EPS $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 HaiXin Foods :
* Says Teng Yongxiong to cut up to 4.95 pct stake (up to 14 million shares) in the company during Jan. 22 to Dec. 31
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2Ah9rq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly EPS $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 17 Companies no longer fear the North American Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will collapse and top U.S. multinationals in Mexico are committed to investing in the country going forward, the head of a global business lobby said on Wednesday.