BRIEF-Marston's says raises 78.9 mln stg via placing
* Total of 57,600,995 new ordinary shares of 7.375 pence each have been placed at a price of 137.0 pence per placing share
May 11 Hakers Enterprise :
* Says it to buy 100 pct stake in a Nanjing-based clothing company at 45 million yuan from Chiatex Co., LTD
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yLy2
* Says it plans to raise up to 2.16 billion yuan ($313.46 million) share private placement