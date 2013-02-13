STOCKHOLM Feb 13 Hakon Invest :
* The ica retailers association has sold 6.0 per cent of the
shares in Hakon
Invest in an accelerated book-building
* Says the sale of 6.0 per cent of the shares in Hakon Invest
corresponding to
9,680,840 ordinary shares, was conducted after the stock
exchange close on
Tuesday, February 12, 2013 and was priced at SEK 155 per
share
* The demand was strong and the shares were allocated to a
large number of Swedish and international institutions
* After the sale, and after the previously announced
conditional sale of 10 per cent of the shares in Hakon Invest to
Industrivärden, the ICA Retailers Association will own 51.3 per
cent of the shares and votes in Hakon Invest