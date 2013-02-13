STOCKHOLM Feb 13 Hakon Invest : * The ica retailers association has sold 6.0 per cent of the shares in Hakon

Invest in an accelerated book-building * Says the sale of 6.0 per cent of the shares in Hakon Invest corresponding to

9,680,840 ordinary shares, was conducted after the stock exchange close on

Tuesday, February 12, 2013 and was priced at SEK 155 per share * The demand was strong and the shares were allocated to a large number of Swedish and international institutions * After the sale, and after the previously announced conditional sale of 10 per cent of the shares in Hakon Invest to Industrivärden, the ICA Retailers Association will own 51.3 per cent of the shares and votes in Hakon Invest